The government has decided to again launch laptop scheme for the University students with a budget of ten billion rupees.

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister said under this scheme one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the students on merit to digitally empower them.

Ahsan Iqbal said National Bank of Pakistan has also been asked to develop laptop leasing products so that every university student has access to affordable laptop.

The Minister for Planning and Development said given the size of young population, Pakistan can turn Information Technology into one of its competitive advantages.