ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has devised a fair mechanism to provide an opportunity to the students of unrecognised colleges of Global Institute, Lahore for recognition of their degrees. HEC, through Education Testing Council (ETC), will conduct Special Graduate Assessment Test (SGAT) for the students, a press release on Tuesday said. HEC is also exploring the possibility of holding tests for the overseas students of Global Institute in the designated regions viz. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, subject to receipt of a considerable number of applications -- minimum 100 students from a city. According to details, Global Institute, Lahore is a recognised chartered Institution in the private sector established vide Punjab Act II of 2011. As per law, the Institute was allowed to operate only at a specific place at Lahore i.e. 3-Aurangzaib Block, New Garden Town, Lahore, but in defiance of decisions of the Federal Cabinet and Chancellors’ Committee, the Institute established numerous illegal colleges through illegitimate/ invalid agreements with certain individuals/ institutions by exceeding its territorial limits