ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Medical Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) successfully conducted annual Cricket Tournament in Islamabad. IMDC, ANTH, Islamabad Dental Hospital, Islamabad Nursing College, Department of Physical Therapy and Medical Lab Technology teams participated in the tournament. Students, faculty and staff members took part in the event with full zeal and zest. Senior management of IMDC and ANTH was present on this occasion to encourage the players. IDH won the tournament while IMDC was the runners up. ANTH and MLT teams also reached the semifinals stage in the tournament. Yasir Niazi, IMDC/ANTH’s Managing Director, said on this occasion that IMDC and ANTH organize extra-curricular activities every year and it is dedicated to providing healthy environment to its students alongside educating these aspiring medical practitioners who would serve the community by inculcating values of professionalism, life-long learning, physical fitness, competent practice of medicine and ethical research.