LAHORE - President of Pakistan FMCG Importers Association and Commercial Importers Association Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer has said that hundreds of thousands of importers across Pakistan have been suffering from severe mental stress for several months due to non-clearance of their imported goods. The economic system has been destroyed due to business closure. He claimed they had talked to the government circles many times about the problems, but no solution seemed to be coming out. Due to the non-clearance of imported goods, hundreds of thousands of people are unemployed and large industries are closed. Importers have run out of patience. The problems should be solved immediately, otherwise, importers across the country and all the people of the related sectors will be forced to come out on the streets and protest strongly. The President of Pakistan FMCG Sector and Commercial Importers Association of Pakistan Mohammad Ejaz Tanveer was addressing a meeting held in Lahore Chamber the other day. Senior business leader and Executive Committee member of the Lahore Chamber Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer convened the meeting to seek a solution to the problems faced by importers across Pakistan. The meeting was presided over by President Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary. On the occasion of the meeting, Ejaz Tanveer said that the government should not control the dollar’s value. Instead, the govt should temporarily allow the importers to clear the containers by buying dollars from the open market. Relief should be provided in terms of demurrages and detentions from shipping lines.