Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan consulted on Wednesday the party’s bigwigs on election prospects.

The deposed premier presided over a meeting that briefed him [Imran] on several issues. The party organisations briefed Mr Khan in connection with the door to door campaign. Regarding the election preparations, Mr. Khan expressed satisfaction.

Mr Khan expressed reservations about the names finalised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Describing the role of the caretaker setup, Mr Khan said the role of interim setup would only be to ensure the holding of transparent polls.

In terms of general elections, Mr Khan made it clear that his party would not tolerate the delay.

Mr Khan appeared content with the names finalised by the PTI for the caretaker Punjab chief minister, claiming that no one could object to the PTI’s nominees.