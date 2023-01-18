Share:

HYDERABAD - A chairman, vice chairman and two members of the Union Committees, who were elected in recently held Local Body election, have joined Pakistan People’s Party here the other day. According to a statement issued by the Sindh Information Department, Wajid Parhiyar and Azam Babar who were elected as chairman and vice chairman UC-87 as independent candidates have joined Pakistan People’s Party after meeting with Rawal Sharjeel, son of provincial minister Sharjeel Memon. Two elected members of UC-66 Naeem Rehman Memon and Rao Arman also joined PPP during a meeting with Rawal Sharjeel at Rawal House. On this occasion, Rawal Sharjeel welcomed the elected members who joined PPP and hoped that they would perform their responsibilities with dedication and serve the people of the UCs.