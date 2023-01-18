Share:

Thousands of Pakistani lives are lost each year due to the country’s highly inefficient and unequipped ambulance services. To begin with, most ambulance services are nongovernmental with just a few exceptions. While medical services offered by those who do give care are appallingly inadequate.

Patients that are in critical, life-threatening conditions have to wait hours for the ambulance to arrive, many die even before the ambulance reaches them, while others die on the way to the hospital. Additionally, patients suffering from sudden heart attacks, strokes, seizures, injuries, and underlying severe medical conditions are in desperate need of immediate medical attention and each and every second is crucial to them. They cannot afford a second’s delay, let alone hours.

In short, the government of Pakistan should fix these major flaws in our healthcare system because an efficient ambulance service is the right of every Pakistani citizen. Citizens in emergencies should receive medical assistance at once because no person deserves to die waiting for an ambulance.

YUSRA FARHAN,

Karachi.