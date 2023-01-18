Share:

KARACHI-A 3-day single country exhibition of Iranian products continued on Tuesday here at Expo Centre Karachi which attracted a large number of citizens.

Around 50 Iranian companies have set up stalls of various products in this exhibition to showcase their products ranging from Persian carpets, dairy products, confectionery, steel, polymer, petrochemical, herbal, agricultural and medical products and equipment to fertilizers, cosmetics, home appliances, footwear, and apparel etc. Pakistan-Iran exhibition would continue till Wednesday, January 18 at the Expo Centre. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori the other day in presence of Consul General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian and Deputy Minister of Industry and President Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran Ali Raza.