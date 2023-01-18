Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Cabinet met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair and approved up-gradation of the posts of secondary school Teachers (ssT) and primary school Teachers (psT) from Bps-16 to Bps-17 and from Bps-12 to Bps-14 respectively with effect from next financial year. The up-gradation of these posts, which was a long-standing demand of the teachers’ community, will benefit as many as 21,800 ssTs and 51,000 PSTs the province over. Likewise the posts of CT, DM, aT and peT have also been upgraded from Bps-15 to Bps- 16. Similarly, a four-tier formula was also approved for the teachers to pave the way for promotion of 13,888 teachers working in various scales ranging from BPS-17 to BPS-20. addressing the meeting the Chief Minister said that he was grateful to all the cabinet members as well as the bureaucracy and masses for extending him all-out support during his tenure as Chief Minister of the province. “It was the team work and best planning that ensured speedy development of the province,” he remarked. Upgradation of the teachers, he hoped, will enable them to work with further commitment and devotion contributing towards promoting quality education in the province. He expressed the hope that PTI will also emerge victorious in the next elections too by getting two-third majority on the basis of its good performance and continue serving the masses selflessly. The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the provincial Chief secretary, additional Chief secretary, senior Member Board of revenue and administrative secretaries of various government departments. Briefing the media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting at ITLA’A Cell, KP Minister for elementary & secondary education shahram Tarakai and special assistant to Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa on Information & prs Barrister Muhammad ali saif said that promotion of education sector was the top of the PTI government’s priorities and the provincial government had taken various revolutionary steps in this regard which included the recruitment of thousands of teachers purely on merit, launching of double shift in schools, making the teaching of Quran compulsory as well as allocation of record funds for the education sector in the budget. They said that the cabinet also approved onetime cash grant of rs50 million, and rs20 million for peshawar press Club and swat press Club respectively. Similarly, a grant of rs5 million was approved for the Nowshera press Club, they further told. The cabinet, they said, also approved establishment of District Committees on the status of women (DCsw) Khyber pakhtunkhwa. The District Committees, which will be headed by a female chairperson and comprising of two elected female councillors as members will work for the wellbeing of the females as well as addressing their problems. The cabinet, they said, also approved policy on Urban Forestry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that the cabinet also approved a grant of rs5 million as annual sustenance Fund for Umeed special education school during the FY 2022-23. The cabinet, they added, also approved the transfer of 3 kanal land for the establishment of rescue 1122 station at Mouza Kakki-1, Tehsil Kakki, district Bannu. The establishment of the station will contribute towards providing prompt relief to the people of this far-flung area in Bannu during natural calamities and emergency situations. The cabinet, they said, also approved the grant of age relaxation to as many as 77 assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) in Police Department, selected through public service Commission four years back. The provision of rs180 million as supplementary budget was also approved by the cabinet for bullet proofing of 20 number vehicles for 20 sensitive districts of the province, they further said. The cabinet, they said, also approved the Diseases Control act 2022 and Khyber pakhtunkhwa animals welfare act 2022 to provide protection to the livestock from falling prey to diseases. Similarly, the cabinet also approved annual budget of rs19414 million of the pakhtunkhwa highways authority for the construction of highways.