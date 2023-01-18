Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday forwarded the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. The move comes days after the Punjab CM sent a similar summary to the governor seeking dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as demanded by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The chief minister’s advice, a copy of which was shared on social media, says: “I, Mahmood Khan, chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in pursuance of provisions of Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of KP Assembly on January 17, 2023, at 17:00 hours.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the KP chief minister, in accordance with the party’s decision and the directives issued by Imran, had forwarded the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly. “If the governor does not dissolve the assembly in 48 hours, it will [automatically] stand dissolved on Thursday,” he said, adding that the move would pave the way for general elections in the country. Provincial minister for elementary and secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai, meanwhile, said that the KP Assembly would be dissolved by tonight. “This will be a moment for all of us where we will be standing proud and more confident with Imran Khan. We are from the public and the public choose @ ImranKhanPTI,” he said.

Over the weekend, the Punjab Assembly (PA) was dissolved as Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman excused himself from the process, saying he could not become a part of the move. Subsequently, CM Mahmood had also promised to dissolve the KP provincial assembly following the dissolution of the PA, saying a summary to this effect would be sent to Governor Ali on January 17 (today). “According to the orders [issued] from leader Imran Khan, a summary for dissolution of the KP assembly will be sent to the governor on Tuesday,” the CM had said in a tweet.

The announcement had come after an online meeting between Imran, the KP cabinet and former KP governor Shah Farman at the CM House.