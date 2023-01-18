Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The provincial government has increased the daily wheat quota from 160 metric ton to 212 metric ton in Bannu district to ensure provision of subsidised flour to everyone. An official of the district administration said on Tuesday that Deputy Commissioner aun haidar Gondal had requested the higher authorities of the provincial government to increase the wheat quota so as to overcome the shortage of flour in the southern district. “After enhancement in daily quota the local flour mills will get additional wheat for grinding,” he maintained, adding that the flour mills will now produce 7420 bags instead of 5600 bags and the commodity will be available in abundance for the citizens. The official said that the administration had also set up a complaint cell to receive citizens’ complaints about shortage or unavailability of cheap flour at the outlets of notified dealers. He said that the flour mills were being inspected on a daily basis to check grinding of government wheat and quality of flour produced there.