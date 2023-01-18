Share:

Those whose gender identity does not correspond to the sex assigned to them at birth stand in the alley of transgender. Intersex, a medical disorder, can be found responsible for that. Is there any end to the hostility that permeates the vocabulary around transgender people? Or will it keep accelerating in this manner?

In 2018 The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act was passed by the National Assembly in order to protect the rights of transgenders and guarantee that discrimination against them in all spheres of life is illegal. While some religious ombudsman postured as the stumbling block and stated that the law will offer sovereignty to homosexuality. Moreover in 2022 the time of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act’s amendments came on which Senator Mohsin Aziz said the amendment should be made to the law “as soon as possible” as according to him “the more the delay, the greater the wrath of Allah”. The bill of transgenders was then passed in 2022 as a result of four years of conflicting philosophies and mindsets. Reality is often fleeting, do you think that this bill has the potential of affecting the bedrock mindsets and ideologies?

DUA ARSHAD,

Karachi.