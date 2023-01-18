Share:

RAwALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed on Tuesday summoned Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqin Manan in a response to a contempt petition filed by owner of a private housing scheme against him for blackmailing/ harassing and pressurizing the petitioner in order to achieve his illegal desires by using his office. The court also initiated contempt proceedings against the commissioner by summoning him in person on 26 January 2023. According to details, Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of TopCity1 Housing Scheme, a project by Dynast Associates, through his lawyers Chaudhry Shaharyar Tariq and Hafeez Ur Rehman Chaudhry, filed a petition under section 3 of contempt of court ordinance read with article 204 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for initiating contempt proceedings against the respondent Commissioner Rawalpindi Division for disobeying and disregarding the order passed by apex court on 11/1/2023. The petitioner said that the brief facts leading to instant petition are that the petitioner filed the Writ Petition No. 64/2023 before this court, wherein this court vide order dated 11- 01-2023 restrained the respondents of the writ petition to take any adverse action against the petitioner. He added that on 11- 01-2023 during the proceedings the attitude of the respondent was highlighted before this court wherein the letter issued by the respondent speaks loudly about his illegal desire as the petitioner highlighted that the respondent has been blackmailing/ harassing and pressurizing the petitioner in order to achieve his illegal desires by using his office. The petitioner said that since the respondent assumed the charge of his office in Rawalpindi as commissioner, he has been harassing the petitioner against which the petitioner has filed two writ petitions before this court and this court suspended the proceedings, the order of this court was conveyed to the respondent through his office but he rather than comply with the order of this court he started asking for gratification from the petitioner. The respondent knowing this fact that the petitioner has been granted relief by this honourable court the respondent again threaten the petitioner by conducting another inquiry regarding the matter which has already decided by the competent court of law, he argued. He said that the respondent after getting frustrated firstly conveyed the massages through different sources with regard to his illegal desires, However, on refusal by the petitioner, the petitioner received a voice note of respondent in which he categorically asked for his fulfilment of illegal desires. The transcript of the voice note is reproduced before the court as well. He said that all the orders of this court was conveyed to the respondent but he in order to blackmail the petitioner for his illegal desires has been pressurising and forcing the petitioner to satisfy his greed. Earlier, the respondent in order to frustrate the proceedings of this court used his office wherein he pressurized the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to cancel the NOC of the petitioner which was issued by the RDA in the year 2007. The letter issued by the respondent was part of the proceedings pending before Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi which was also suspended by this Honourable court in writ Petition No. 3733/2022. The act of the respondent is evident which strengthen the version of the petitioner that the respondent is using his office in order to blackmail the petitioner for his illegal desires and gratification. The respondent /Commissioner, Rawalpindi has been pressurizing the petitioner on one way or the other which is also evident from the record. The Commissioner, Rawalpindi earlier to this act has also shown his malice intention by directing the Additional Commissioner, Rawalpindi to proceed illegally against the petitioner. Through the instant contempt petition, the petitioner humbly seeks indulgence of this court for initiating contempt proceedings against the respondents for disobeying and disregarding order dated 11-01-2023, passed by this court. He added such a disobedient and willful attitude of the respondents have forced petitioner to file instant petition so that he might get justice from this court as no other remedy is available to him for the redressal of his grievance. The petitioner prayed that the contempt proceeding may kindly be initiated against the respondent, for disobeying and disregarding the order dated 11.01.2023 passed by this court and they be dealt strictly in accordance with law. He further prayed that this court may graciously be pleased to restrain the respondent from his illegal, unlawful, act. It is also prayed that the respondent may kindly be restrained from taking any adverse action against the petitioner till the decision of this petition. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed summoned Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on January 26, 2023 to explain his position.