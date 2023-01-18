Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man was died while another two persons went unconscious after falling into a sewerage manhole during cleanliness work at Manan Garden Colony near College Chowk Alipur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, two members of the colony staff namely Muhammad Aftab (18) son of Khadim Hussain along with his 30-year-old brother Muhammad Waseem residents of Basti Banday Shah were busy in cleanliness work when they fell down into the sewerage manhole. Resultantly, they went unconscious. The local people recovered the workers from the manhole and later, the Rescue1122 officials shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur where doctors confirmed death of Muhammad Waseem. However, the other two were told to danger rescus sources added.