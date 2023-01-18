Share:

KARACHI - An alleged motorcycle lifter was arrested and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession in Orangi Town area on Tuesday. According to the spokesperson for West Zone police, the Pakistan Bazaar police station team arrested accused Ahmed Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KMU-7342 from his possession. A case was registered in Pakistan Bazaar PS. Arrested accused was handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further legal proceedings.