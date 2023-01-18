Share:

As the political temperature intensified, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country within a period of one month.

Speaking to senior journalists, Mr Rehman said PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz will return to the country in a week. Talking about the PML-N supremo, Mr Rehman said, "I will be there at the airport to welcome Nawaz Sharif."

Speaking about the Punjab Assembly’s dissolution, Mr Rehman made the claim, "During the one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Elahi told me that he is not of the view to dissolve the assembly. He [Elahi] told me he would persuade PTI chief Imran Khan not to dissolve the assembly.

Speaking on the appointment of the caretaker Punjab chief minister, Mr Rehman stated that he attempted to get the opposition and outgoing Punjab government to agree on the appointment of the caretaker Punjab chief minister, but was unsuccessful.

Continuing to talk about the caretaker Punjab chief minister, Mr Rehman said, "I held talks with both Parvez Elahi and Malik Ahmed Khan on the election of caretaker Punjab chief minister. But they both rejected each other’s names."

Sharing his thoughts on the general elections, Mr Rehman said the elections should be held on schedule.