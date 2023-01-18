Share:

LAHORE - Speaking in the context of a show-cause notice served on him by PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain the other day, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday said that no final decision had been taken yet regarding merging the party with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “There is no such thing as merging the party [with the PTI], but the consultation is going on. No final opinion has been formed regarding merging the party and no decision has been taken”, he said while talking to the media after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Data Darbar parking plaza and infrastructure improvement project here. Referring to the disciplinary action initiated against him and other party leaders on the directions of Ch Shujat Hussain, the chief minister said; “Some elements have already panicked and have started issuing the notices. God willing, this has not happened yet because, yesterday, all the participants of the PML-Q meeting opined that we have to go to our constituencies to consult the people”, he maintained and added that a decision will be taken in this regard after completion of the consultation process. Ch Parvez Elahi also commended the PTI chief Imran Khan for getting him elected as the chief minister. “Undoubtedly, Imran Khan is our leader… he showed his trust in me. Imran Khan got me elected as the chief minister… how can I forget his favor”, he remarked, adding that Imran Khan’s party was the largest in Pakistan. The chief minister also expressed his optimism about the possibility of the snap polls taking place in the country within three months. “Some things are still at the stage of behind-the-scenes negotiations. People are demanding that there should be general elections. These fools [PDM leaders] do not understand that the country is defaulting and a situation like Sri Lanka could happen. All the concerned circles are sitting together to avoid such a situation and this is what they are deciding nowadays. Hopefully, they will have to hold elections soon and they will be held within three months”, he said. Replying to another question, the CM said that cases against them were not something new; one must thank God for not constituting a murder case”, he remarked. Commenting on the results of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, he said municipal elections were conducted with manipulation and collusion. “In Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami would not ally with PPP as it’s in contact with PTI”, he disclosed.