PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa haji Ghulam ali, while speaking as the chief guest at the sixth convocation of Khyber Medical University (KMU), peshawar, stated that despite their poverty and indigence, our children have an abundance of potential. according to the pakistani Constitution, education and health are essential rights of every citizen, and the government’s primary job is to ensure their fulfilment. Given the province’s poverty and the need to give equal access to higher education for underprivileged children, initiatives will be taken to lower university tuition by up to 30%. It is my duty and goal to provide equitable educational chances to disadvantaged and needy students; he said. Governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa, who is chancellor of the public sector universities said that on this important occasion, I would like to congratulate the new graduates of phD scholars, Mphil, Masters, MBBs, BDs, and allied health sciences, gold medalists, and especially their proud parents. he stated that he is pleased that KMU offers high-quality professional education ranging from bachelors to doctoral levels. he stated that as Governor, he believes it is his national responsibility to fix the problems of all colleges, that it is our societal responsibility to respect the teachers, and that there would be no compromise on this issue. speaking at the convocation earlier, Vice Chancellor prof Dr Zia ul haq said that the establishment of sub-campuses of KMU in Islamabad apart from Lower Dir, swat, swabi, Mardan, Mansehra, Kohat, Lukki Marwat, Kurram and other districts of the province, the number of seats in physiotherapy and allied health sciences has reached up to three thousand. similarly, the number of colleges linked with KMU from 10 to 220 is also a remarkable success. It is encouraging that KMU has established new bachelor’s degrees in critical topics such as public health, pharmacy, and clinical psychology, which are critical and urgent. The annual development programme includes four megaprojects: a new medical college in swat, a bone marrow transplant centre, a stroke centre, and the completion of the Kohat Medical College. prof Dr Zia stated that KMU’s outstanding service to society through the KMU public health reference Lab and Mass Vaccination Center in combating the Corona pandemic is unforgettable. KMU public health reference Lab has performed about 2 million Covid pCr tests, which is an honour for us, he noted. he stated that plans are being made to create a Liver Transplant Center in KMU, which will provide treatment not only to the people of Khyber pakhtunkhwa but also to the people of our neighbouring country, afghanistan. In the convocation, apart from phD and Mphil in Basic Medical sciences, 228 degrees were awarded in Mhpe, Mph, Msc epidemiology, Mhr, MspT, MsN, DpT, BsN, Bs post rN, Bs paramedics, MBBs, and BDs, and 58 gold medals were also distributed to the toppers of these fields, while soha Batool, a student of KMU Institute of Medical sciences, Kohat in MBBs with 11 Gold Medals and KMU Institute of Dental sciences Kohat student Yusra abrar was honoured as Best Graduate with 9 Gold Medals in BDs.