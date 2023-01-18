Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said the listing of Abdur Rheman Makki by the United Nations Security Council committee is a technical issue undertaken under relevant procedures of the United Nations Security Council. “In any case, he has been convicted by a Pakistani court already,” Foreign Office spokesperson told The Nation. The United Nations Security Council, in a statement issued by the UN, said the Security Council under its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee declared Mr Makki as global terrorist. The UN Security Council committee also approved Makki’s inclusion to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Makki is a Pakistani citizen and currently in prison and convicted by the court of law. “Pakistan is a victim of terrorism and supports counter-terrorism efforts at international level including at the United Nations and other multilateral fora”, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said. Pakistan has always called for strict compliance with the Security Council’s listing rules, procedures and established processes to maintain the integrity of the UN counter-terrorism regime.