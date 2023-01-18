Share:

LAHORE - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan will work with Afghan government to address the challenge of terrorism in the region. In an interview with Al-Jazeera on Tuesday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood. He said that it was decided by Pakistan’s civil and military leadership to not tolerate anyone who violates the law of the land. He said terrorism affected peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan and it needs to timely tackle the situation. He thanked the world leaders for standing in the solidarity with Pakistan in this testing time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the friendly countries who announced their support for the flood affected people of Pakistan in Geneva donors conference. He said that fifty percent of the required funds for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people were announced during the conference.