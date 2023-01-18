Share:

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most western and upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Isolated rain with snow over the mountains in Balochistan is likely at a few places.

Very cold weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad one degree centigrade, Lahore four, Karachi ten, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad two, Quetta three, Gilgit minus three and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar and very cold, dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while cold and dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag minus five degree centigrade, Jammu four, Leh minus fourteen, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla minus four degree centigrade.