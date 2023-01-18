Share:

“Man is not, by nature, deserving of all that he wants. When we think that we are automatically entitled to something, that is when we start

walking all over others to get it.”

–Criss Jami

Back in 1950, 11 men stole more than $2 million—amounting to $29 million by today’s standards—from the Brink’s Armored Car depot in Boston. The mastermind behind this robbery was Anthony ‘Fats’ Pino who was a criminal already. He recruited the 10 other men to stake out the depot before committing the robbery. They stole the plans for the alarm system, returned them before anyone noticed they were gone and carried out the robbery effortlessly and without hurting anyone. They left no clues except for the rope used to tie employees and a chauffeur’s cap. The police were never able to tie down to crime to anyone and the money remained hidden for over six years, at which point the statute of limitations on theft was about to run out. They would have gotten away with the crime if it was not for one of the robbers, Joseph ‘Specs’ O’Keefe who demanded his money while in jail and threatened to expose the rest if he was not given his share immediately. This resulted in his attempted murder after which he made a deal with the FBI and told on the rest of his cohorts.