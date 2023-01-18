Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) has unanimously decided not to contest the by elections on 35 seats of the National Assembly, declared vacant after acceptance of the submitted resignations of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf lawmakers by the speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. Credible sources told The Nation that PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman remain active today and held telephonic contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders and discussed the possible entry of PTI into the National Assembly, that was why it was decided that 35 of their MNAs’ resignations be accepted and no party in the PDM alliance would contest by-elections on the vacant seats of the national assembly. Leaders within PDM agreed to fight till end with PTI chief Imran Khan and would not let him destabilise the federal government. Sources said it was agreed that the government would send another summary to the president regarding convening of the joint session of the parliament. President Alvi had not signed the summary sent to him by the government on the convening of the joint session of the parliament.