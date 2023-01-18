Share:

LAHORE - In a bid to promote safe and healthy food culture for a vibrant food economy in Pakistan, the Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with stakeholders is going to hold a 3-day “Food Expo Plus 2023” at Expo Center Lahore from 10th to 12th February. In this regard, a logo unveiling ceremony of the PFAFE+2023 was held at PFA Headquarters, Lahore attended by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana and former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed. The Expo 2023 will be attended by government officials, representatives of the chamber of commerce and industry, local and international leaders, halal meat exporters, farmers, retailers, distributors, exporters, food processors and manufacturers. On the occasion, PFA DG Muddassir Malik said that “PFAFE+2023” will gather the local food business operators and bigwigs of the food industry to discuss the business strategies and leadership styles along with trends shaping the food industry and economic landscape of Pakistan and the rest of the world.