Pakistan International Airline (PIA) added two new A-320 aircrafts to its operational fleet on Wednesday.

Amid the declined economy of the state, the government is putting in the best effort to enhance the national airline. Airbus-320 replaced PK-309 and flew from Islamabad to Karachi as a commercial flight.

Booing-777 was also made a part of the fleet after being kept grounded for 7 months. Also the plane had a flight as PK-300. This was the third Booing-777, which was operated in the past few months and another one from the same line is expected to be functional soo.

PIA has 14 Airbus, and 10 Booing-777, with a total of 25 aircrafts. The addition to the fleet would help resolve the schedule issues of PIA.

As per the PIA staff, it was the biggest number of aircrafts added to the fleet, post Covid.