Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that Pakistan has lasting, friendly and brotherly relations with Gulf countries particularly United Arab Emirates (UAE) and we look forward to transform these relations into strategic partnership. In an interview with the Al Arabiya TV channel, he said UAE is the Cosecond home for millions of Pakistanis and Pakistan is grateful to the leadership of UAE for this gesture. About his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister said it was one of the most successful trips. He said we have relations with UAE and other Gulf countries, based on mutual trust, respect, culture and on the basis of these relations, Pakistan and leadership of Gulf countries should have the resolve to cooperate with each other within the framework of trade, investment, culture and promote Islam as a religion of peace and tranquility that shuns all kinds of terrorism and extremism. Replying to a question about Pakistan’s relations with India, Shehbaz Sharif said India is a neighbouring country of Pakistan and we want to live with India with peace. The prime minister impressed upon the Indian leadership particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let’s sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve all our burning issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir and reverse its decision taken on August 2019. He asked India to stop massive human rights violations being committed by New Delhi in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to give a message to global community that India is ready for dialogue to resolve the issues. Answering another question, the Prime Minister said the survival of this world is in co-existence. He said tensions in Eastern Europe have devastated the entire world in terms of economy. He said Pakistan can hardly import commodities, fertilizers and oil due to this tension. The Prime Minister said UAE and other brotherly countries are assisting Pakistan to overcome the difficult economic challenges, it is facing today. He also urged the countrymen to work hard and make untiring efforts to bring Pakistan out of these challenges Talks with India not possible until revocation of J&K’s status The spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently maintained that Pakistan and India must resolve their bilateral issues, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through dialogue and peaceful means.