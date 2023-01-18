Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday demanded of the Speaker National Assembly to return to the PTI three key positions in the National Assembly that should be held by the opposition. “Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Parliamentary Leader and the leadership of the Public Accounts Committee should be given to Tehreek-e-Insaf members”, he said while talking to the media outside Zaman Park residence of PTI chief Imran Khan. Fawad further stated that a committee had been formed under the leadership of Pervez Khattak that will meet the speaker to get back the three offices now occupied by the PTI dissidents. Fawad, however, said that a decision to return to the National Assembly had not yet been made, but Pervez Khattak and Aamir Dogar will meet the speaker to get the three offices back. He also told reporters that Mian Aslam would head the PTI’s parliamentary party in Punjab, which was earlier headed by former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The PTI leader said that his party was now focused on the National Assembly and wanted to set a framework for national elections at the same time. He asked the federal government to sit with the PTI to prepare a framework for the next general elections. “Now our focus is on the National Assembly. We want the federal government to sit with us. Economic stability will not come without political stability”, he maintained. Fawad also demanded that elections should be held in Punjab and KP before the holy month of Ramadan. Talking about KP assembly’s dissolution, Fawad stated that the dissolution of KP Assembly would be an important step towards paving the way for national elections in Pakistan. He hoped that they would be able to send packing the federal government home in the next two weeks. Reacting over the government’s nominations for the caretaker Punjab CM, Fawad said that names proposed by PML-N for the caretaker chief minister were a joke and non-serious move. “It is a joke if they have proposed these names but they haven’t been communicated to us,” he said, adding that the names proposed by the PTI and the PMLQ were “serious” names. “We think that consensus should be developed on those names,” he said and added that Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Nasir Khosa were good citizens. Fawad noted how Malik Ahmed had stated earlier that flexibility could be demonstrated with regards to the names suggested by the PTI. In an apparent reference to reports claiming that Khosa had refused to take up the mantle of caretaker CM, Fawad said: “I request Nasir Khosa to change his mind. This will be his contribution to Pakistan. I can imagine that it is a difficult thing.” He said the country’s entire bureaucracy was well aware of the reputation of the two. Lashing out at the PPP for using state machinery to manipulate LG polls, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI rejected results of the second phase of local body elections in Sindh, demanding an investigation into the rigging of LG polls. Fawad said that the manner in which elections were held, new precedents of rigging were set, as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PPP’s Sindh government tried to keep voters away from elections by issuing security and bomb blasts alerts. He said that the Sindh govt used state resources to manipulate polls results and used several tactics to keep the voter turnout low. Fawad stated that today it became clear as to why PDM was opposing EVMs, as if EVM machines were used, the voting results would have not been delayed. He said that the LG polls were a joke, as the results of Karachi local body elections could not come despite the lapse of three days. Fawad Chaudhry demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of the attack on Imran Khan, as people were not ready to become members of JIT. Fawad strongly rejected Shehbaz Sharif’s statement pertaining to holding talks with Narendra Modi govt sans restoring Kashmir’s original constitutional position. He said that Shehbaz would not be allowed to sell Kashmir come what may. “Our stand is that Modi Janta must reverse the constitutional position of Kashmir to its original, only then Pakistan will negotiate begging for talks is not Pakistan policy,” he added.