Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a post-Geneva Conference will be convened at the end of this month to grant projects to donors for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in the province.

He disclosed this in a meeting with the Country Director of the World Food Program Chris Kaye in Karachi.

The WFP Country Director appreciated the idea of the chief minister and assured him of his support for the conference and help in the food security of the people.

The CM Sindh and the WFP country chief also discussed the establishment of silos to ensure the food security.

The establishment of silo is a seven billion rupees project and it can be established within three years.