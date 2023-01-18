Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Labour Minister and Divisional President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi Saeed Ghani, on Tuesday, said that PPP respects the mandate given by the people of Karachi and is ready to hold talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the best interest of the metropolis.

In the second phase of local government elections particularly in Karachi results of Jamaat-e-Islami, not the People’s Party, were surprising, he said while addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly building.

PPP General Secretary Karachi Division Javed Naguri, Najmi Alam, Salman Murad and others were also present at the occasion. Saeed Ghani said that PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been given the mandate by the citizens of Karachi so it would be appropriate and in the best interest of citizens that PPP and JI openly accept each other’s mandate.

“Just as we are recognising your mandate, you should also recognise our mandate,” he urged, adding that every contesting party including Jamaat-e-Islami could try to bring mayor while PPP was ready to hold talks and find a way out.

He said that if Parvez Elahi with 10 seats can become the chief minister, then anything could happen in Karachi. “There is no truth in the news that People’s Party is going to give mayor to the JI,” he clarified on a query.

Saeed Ghani argued that results of the Jamaat-e-Islami, not the People’s Party, were surprising in LG polls as ‘Hafiz Sahib’ has only one MPA from the metropolis and even that one was not on a ticket of his own party JI but of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). He said that Pakistan People’s Party in Karachi worked very hard for LG elections and its victory must not be termed as surprising. PPP had 5 National Assembly and 7 Provincial Assembly members in Karachi and it had achieved success in Karachi in 1977, 1979 and 1984 as well.

If PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami had any objections on results of LG elections, they should take action according to the law and challenge them, he advised and informed that PPP have also submitted several requests for recounting.

PPP had filed 6 recounting requests in district West, 4 in Malir, 3 in South and 4 in East, he added.

Ghani said PPP is the party of the entire federation of Pakistan and a bouquet of people of all colours, races and creeds. He added that among the winners of his party were people of all languages, colours and races.

To a question, he said that a total number of seats in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was 367 while elections were held on 235 seats. The house is not complete until the members on special and reserved seats are sworn in, he added. Replying to a question on the selection of chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations, Saeed Ghani said that there were recounting requests filed by PPP and JI and decision regarding the TMC chairmen would be taken only after disposal of those requests.