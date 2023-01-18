Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi yesterday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will propose reserved seats in the National Assembly and Senate for differently-abled persons. Speaking during the National Conference 2023 of Community Based Inclusive Development Network (CBIDN) Pakistan under the theme Paradigm of Development, Economy and Equity, Unsolved Dilemma of Inclusion and Social Mainstreaming, he said the PPP had always provided rights to special people and minorities. Faisal Kundi mentioned that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had also distributed 50,000 wheelchairs for the terror victims. “Over eight million deserving families are benefiting under the Benazir Kafaalat programme. Rs 13 billion released for educational stipends for children registered in schools of deserving families. An extra stipend of Rs 500 is given so that girls could also be sent to school,” he added. Kundi said the aim was to gradually alleviate the poor from poverty by providing soft loans and training so that they can become self-sufficient and find good jobs.