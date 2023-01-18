Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,378.54 points, a negative change of 3.47 percent, closing at 38,342.21 against 39,720.75 points the previous day. A total of 205,906,982 shares were traded during the day as compared to 105,542,468 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.710 billion against Rs 3.203 billion on the last trading day. As many as 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 34 of them recorded gains and 281 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 29,912,473 shares at Rs 2.07 per share, WorldCAll Telecom with 14,479,623 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, and Sui North Gas with 9,689,650 shares at Rs 35.33 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 196.00 per share price, closing at Rs 5,595.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 104.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 439.92. Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 76.80 per share, closing at Rs 948.20, followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 69.00 decline to close at Rs 851.00.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 31 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 228.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 228.34. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 236.5 and Rs 238.75 respectively. The price of the euro increased by 24 paisas and closed at Rs 247.51 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 247.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of 09 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 279.28 as compared to its last closing of Rs 279.19. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 09 paisas each to close at Rs 62.25 and Rs 60.87 respectively.