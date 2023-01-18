Share:

After facing the wrath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media for expressing his views on PTI chief Imran Khan’s political narrative, renowned motivational speaker and educationist Qasim Ali Shah took a dig at the party.

This whole issue started when Qasim Ali Shah met the deposed premier. Later, a clip of his interview went viral where he was heard saying that “Imran Khan wants to make decisions on the Day of Judgment in the world itself.”

After this statement, he faced the worst trolling on social media. Although he has explained his statement many times, the trolls are not ready to forgive him. Now the trolls have started targeting the Qasim Ali Shah Foundation and have started giving it a very low rating star on Google, due to which the rating of the foundation has dropped to one.

“All the liars are gathered around Imran Khan, there is no justice in Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI leaders are not even sparing his children,” said Qasim Shah in Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a clip of a meeting with Imran Khan in which Qasim Ali Shah can be seen expressing his desire to contest the upcoming elections. When Shah asked Imran Khan about getting a ticket for upcoming elections, PTI chief responded positively, saying It will be your call to choose the constituency.

PTI chief then mentioned reviewing the existing members in Lahore’s constituency.