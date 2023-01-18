Share:

In a new interview with the Al Arabiya news channel, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif extended an olive branch to the Modi-led BJP regime in India. The offer of holding peace talks has been put back on the table once again, but only with the condition that the revocation of Article 370 would be reversed once and for all. This attempt to mend the broken relationship is as genuine as ever but, there is no guarantee that it will result in something positive. India must be willing to talk, compromise and end the diplomatic impasse we have reached over the course of years.

Despite the intentions of our own government, the statements made by PM Shehbaz Sharif during the interview are likely to be received poorly in India—a common occurrence anytime we tend to mention our willingness to cooperate and India’s resistance to it. But the fact of the matter remains that everything he stated is as true as it can be; whether we like it or not, India and Pakistan are neighbors that must bury the hatchet in recognition and pursuance of the benefits that will be born out of a healthy partnership. Opportunities for trade, investment, development, innovation and progress are plenty and currently, they are going to waste.

At the same time, we cannot overlook the fact that there has been immense injustice done to the Muslims of Kashmir and those that live within the Indian state. In order to reach some kind of a solution, backchannel talks were held between both parties back during PTI’s tenure, and they were picked up again by the new government, but they reached a complete dead end when PM Modi’s government was unwilling to acknowledge the illegitimate actions it has taken in Kashmir and the human rights violations it is committing against Muslim minorities. Instead, there has been evidence that it has been further sponsoring terrorism and encouraging division within Pakistan’s borders itself. If nothing else, the least that can be expected is that this policy of antagonism will be halted but it seems that this is a farfetched hope with the way things are unfolding.

Pakistan has extended a peaceful hand towards India too many times to count now and the response received in return has been short of ideal every single time. It is time for the international community to extend its support to find peace in the region. Islamabad continues to play its part but if there is one thing Pakistan will not compromise on, it’s asking for accountability for all the crimes being committed against Kashmiris and Muslims.