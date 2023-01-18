Share:

LAHORE - Remington Pharma overwhelmed BN Polo team 7-2 in the opening match of the Major General Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. Hamza Mawaz Khan from Remington Pharma played brilliantly and scored fabulous five goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a beautiful brace. Haider Naseem played well for BN Polo team and converted two tremendous goals. Remington Pharma dominated the match right from the word go as they hammered a hat-trick in the first chukker against one goal by BN Polo to gain a 3-1 lead. Remington Pharma maintained their supremacy in the second and third chukkers and smashed in three and one goal respectively to enhance their lead to 7-1. The only goal of the fourth chukker was scored by BN Polo but Remington won the encounter 7-2. Majid Qureshi, Regional Head JS Bank, was the chief guest on the first day of the eight-goal event. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), JS Bank Team Leader Zubair Ehsan Khan and Kashif Butt, a large number of polo players, families were also present on this occasion. The today’s (Wednesday) first match will be played between Black Horse Paints and Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:30 pm while Pindi Express will compete against Diamond Paints/Nagina Group in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm.