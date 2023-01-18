Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday left for London on a “private visit” from the Islamabad International Airport.

During the visit, Sana - who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab - is expected to have an important meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He will also reportedly brief the party leader on important issues including the overall political situation of the country.

The visit of the interior minister comes as the PML-N supremo directed the party leadership to start preparing for elections in Punjab just days after Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s advice sealed the fate of the provincial assembly.

The details emerged after Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted that Nawaz has taken a “big decision” and ordered the party to get ready for elections in Punjab.

During the meeting, Nawaz had also directed the party president and the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to establish a parliamentary board, saying that the party should go for elections with full preparation and confidence.

PML-N’s decision to contest the polls has come after the PTI-PML-Q alliance forced elections on it by dissolving Punjab Assembly. Soon after taking the vote of confidence, the Punjab CM stunned the ruling alliance when he sent advice to the Punjab governor for the dissolution of the assembly.

It is for the first time the ruling party at the Centre has clearly conveyed that it is ready for the elections instead of taking the matter to courts or trying to come up with any other solution than going for elections.