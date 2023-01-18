Share:

HYDERABAD -Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has extended the date for holding the pre-entry test for admissions in different faculties for the year 2022-23 to January 29, 2023. Sindh Agriculture University had scheduled the entrance test on January 22, which has been postponed to January 29, the spokesperson said. According to a statement, the pre-entry test for admission to the Agricultural University and all its campuses and colleges will be held on Sunday, January 29 at Public School Hyderabad.