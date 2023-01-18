Share:

The second phase of the local government elections in Sindh finally wrapped up after many delays thanks to the ECP’s steadfastness, and the results that have come in are interesting if not entirely surprising, and also highlight a couple of key trends to watch out for in the run-up to the general elections. While allegations of rigging and the low turnout are concerning issues that need to be addressed to restore the confidence and legitimacy of local elections, it was good to see that there were no untoward incidents that took place.

This election was also important because Karachi had been without elected representation at the local level for nearly two and a half years. While party supporters were confident of this, the fact that the PPP emerged as the largest party in Hyderabad, and particularly Karachi, came as a surprise to some. This result will definitely bolster the party in the run-up to the general elections, at the same time however, the JI’s strong performance in Karachi as it secured the second-highest number of seats will definitely be a point of concern. The JI’s success is not just a testament to Hafiz Naeem’s impressive grassroots campaigning, but also indicative of how Karachi is an extremely unpredictable playing field where its residents continue to yearn for change and good governance.

Apart from this, the MQM-P, which traditionally dominated electoral politics in urban Sindh, sat this one out because of what it saw as unjust delimitations and ‘fake’ voters’ lists. One party however, which failed to follow through on all its tall claims is the PTI, which further underscores the point of how the party has failed to establish a grassroots presence and structure in the province.

However, the PTI along with the JI have raised questions about the transparency of the polls, particularly the late compilation of Karachi’s results, with both parties alleging that state machinery was used to rig the elections. These allegations should be thoroughly investigated because not doing so will only mar the local government polls and put a question mark on the transparency of the process. All in all, however, these results only illustrate how hard it is going to be for any party to secure a two-thirds majority in the next general elections because of how complex the political situation in the country is at the moment.