SUKKUR - Sukkur experienced its coldest day of the season on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3°C in the morning hours. According to the local MET office, shivering temperature is likely to continue for the next seven days while sunny days would ultimately become a cause of raise in temperature. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of northern Sindh, while very cold in Dadu, Larkana and Jaccobabad districts of northern Sindh.