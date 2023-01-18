Share:

For months now, there have been signs that a recession is well and truly on its way in Pakistan. But surprisingly still many economic indicators remain strong, thereby confusing the markets and investors. While most economists expect a deep recession this year, however, for me this slowdown seems very different from any previous ones for a reason that has gotten far too little attention: the economy itself over the last decade stands changed. Good or bad, but primarily owing to some discouraging policymaking by successive governments and uncalled-for and excessive taxation and in general needless departmental oversight drives have all made operations difficult to sustain; long gone is the once Pakistani romanticism with industry and manufacturing! Having spent years tracking the growing role of purpose in organisations, one has come to see that the businesses of today have shifted to a new era: the immediate purpose economy. More than ever, people seek short-term purpose in their work—and only companies that commit to quickly achieving such purposes seem to survive—the long haul seems not only out of fashion, but also risky—well, not so good but sadly the reality pointing to a dwindling investors’ confidence in the Pak economy.

Nevertheless, there are some positives as well, mainly that in this rather peculiar environment, some companies learn very quickly how to swim, what in management terms refers to a ‘fast company’. Essentially, what it means is that the pursuit of a targeted purpose can boost the financial performance of companies. One recent study from the HBS 2022 showed that public firms “embracing a fast targeted approach” outperformed almost all the overall S&P 500 by a factor of eight over a decade, in terms of delivery outreach of public support programmes. Perhaps something for our public delivery institutions to ponder upon! And a report from EY and Harvard Business Review in the same year found that companies that “most fully pursued a targeted purpose and near-term specific goals were more likely than other companies to report rapid growth” over three years. The fear of course is that as confidence wanes and as the belt tightens, some investors may only focus on short-term corporate purpose, more driven by what feel like immediate bottom-line issues and lose the long-term or bigger picture. We only have to take one look at our industrial history and it becomes obvious that Pakistani policymakers have made this mistake over and over again!

Learning from history is important. The Yale School of Management, where the notion is regularly followed, measures the economic impacts of corporate purpose and the science of purpose through several ventures over more than two decades. In 2014, it published a book titled, The Purpose Economy, and undertook various initiatives to regularly work with a wide array of businesses to help employees connect their own unique sense of purpose to their work and to consciously push management into long-term thinking or sustainability. Over the years, several recessions different economies have faced during that time provide valuable lessons. When conditions are difficult, people turn to targeted purpose as a stabilising force, but essentially employees prefer to spend their time and energy working for companies that they feel stand for something big and important. For Pakistan, the last twelve months have served as another reminder of how powerful purpose can be and unless purposefully contained can end up destroying core industrialisation in a country. The challenge fundamentally lies with the policymakers to ensure that companies not only help employees to connect with a sense of purpose to their work but also in turn strive for a couple of long-term goals with short-term survival exercises. It is really the government that can create an environment that tends to convince businesses that the future is bright despite being in an era of the “great resignation.” This is clearly where our government’s performance is coming out as being quite dismal.

To conclude, these are difficult times and businesses and corporations need support and not coercion. It is all about instilling confidence and achieving potential. As the latest Forbes report 2022-23 on recession highlights, companies to which the respective governments lend support and connect positively are much more likely to attract clients and customers during economic downturns—India of late has practically demonstrated this where Indian companies continue to deliver good results despite a global slowdown. On the other hand, UK businesses are suffering as given the political volatility the British government has failed to support their corporates in a timely and adequate manner. The contrasting results are there for everyone to see. Ironically, our government here in Pakistan also seems to be making the same mistakes as the ones made by the British government. A strong sense of purpose has been shown to instil short-term confidence in stakeholders, including investors—and for good reason, but unless the marketplace in any country exuberates sustainable security to industry, sooner or later their space both domestically and internationally will get eroded. The sooner our industrial policymakers realise this, the better it will be for any remaining hope to rescue a sinking ship.