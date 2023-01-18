Share:

LAHORE - Transfers of bureaucrats continues in the province, the Punjab government has transferred 3 senior bureaucrats through notification, out of which 2 belong to grade 19 and one belongs to grade 18. According to the official notification, Director General, Punjab Housing Town Planning Agency (PHATA), Khalid Nazir (BS-19), has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Govemment Of the Punjab, for further orders. Additional Secretary, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department,Sanaullah (BS19),has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted on post vacated by Khalid Nazir (BS-19), as Director General, Punjab Housing Town Planning Agency (PHATA), in his own pay &scale. Under transfer as Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab, Rashid Irshad (BS-18) has been posted as Additional Secretary ( Madrasha) School Education Department Punjab, against a vacant post.