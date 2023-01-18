Share:

Peshawar - The University of engineering & Technology (UeT) Peshawar students’ team Zarrar won first place in the national competition Design Build Fly Competition (DBFC)-16 held at GIKI Swabi. Every year, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Society GIKI Chapter hosts the Design Build Fly Competition, which encourages young talent from institutions across pakistan to design and build planes that can perform various manoeuvres. Twenty teams from various universities competed in the DBFC-16 at GIKI Swabi, with UET Peshawar taking first place. an award ceremony was held to recognise the victory of the Zarrar team. Team Lead Fasih shahzad presented a formal presentation and played the fly-off demonstration video which included three flight tests on vertical loop, circuit loop, and mimic of a real-world situation such as an inverted flight carrying a payload of 300 kg from a height of 20 feet. prof Dr sahar Noor, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical, Chemical, and Industrial Engineering, UET Peshawar, praised the team for exhibiting their ability and hard work at the national level. He urged the students to perpetuate the legacy of their senior classmates by following the same practices. prof Dr rizwan, Chairman, Department of Mechanical engineering, UeT peshawar, stated that the DBFC is still one of the Institution’s hallmark student competitions, providing a platform for students to learn and build skills for their future jobs. He stated that “Team Zarrar” demonstrated brilliance at the national level, demonstrating their engineering knowledge as well as leadership qualities. he pledged his entire support to the student team in making their ideas a reality. Later, Dr arshad Mehmood and engr Nadeem-ur-rehman, supervisors of “Team Zarrar,” presented the team with a cash award of rs 80,000, while prof Dr sahar Noor and prof Dr rizwan presented the team with certificates.