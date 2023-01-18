Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of the under-training police officers of the 49th Special Training Program paid a visit to the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Representing the Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Higher Education Ahmed Raza Sarwar welcomed the delegates. The delegation was briefed on ongoing development projects, Egovernance and initiatives taken in the field of tourism in Punjab.

Talking to the delegation, Ahmed Raza Sarwar said that reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors are underway in the province. He emphasized that the government officials should perform their duties diligently, honestly and with the spirit of public service. Chief Economist Planning and Development Department Ali Bahadur Qazi informed the participants about the ongoing development projects in the province.

He said that the annual development programme of Rs 685 billion is being successfully implemented and by the middle of the current fiscal year, the utilisation rate of funds on development schemes is 56 percent. He added that the Public-Private Partnership Authority has been established to encourage private investment. Secretary Implementation and Coordination Zahoor Hussain answered the questions of the visiting officers.

The secretaries of various departments and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.