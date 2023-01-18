Share:

LAHORE - University of Lahore (UoL) beat GC University Lahore in the final of Intervarsity Women Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded on Tuesday here at the GCU Lahore. University of Lahore secured won a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while GCU Lahore earned a cash prize of Rs 24,000 and Punjab University got a cash prize of Rs 18,000. The tournament featured participation from 16 teams representing universities from across the country, and was a great showcase of the talent and skill of women in tennis. The final was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi as the chief guest. He distributed prizes among the winners and congratulated them on their achievements. He praised the hard work of GCU Director Sports Waseem Akhtar and his organizing committee for putting the tournament together. He also talked about the immense talent the girls have in tennis and how the tournament provided an excellent opportunity for talented women from different universities to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. He thanked the HEC for the opportunity to host this event, especially Javed Memon DG Sports, HEC for his collaboration with GCU on any matters of sports.