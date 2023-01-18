Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Four million children are fighting for survival near contaminated and stagnant flood waters in Pakistan, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday. While “the rains have ended…to a great degree, so has media attention,” UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, told reporters in Geneva, adding that with homes destroyed, children were facing a “bitter winter, without decent shelter”. Deadly floods hit Pakistan last summer, and have now only partly receded. About 33 million people were affected in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, in what is widely regarded to have been Pakistan’s greatest climate disaster. Villages have reportedly been turned into islands, with many children orphaned and families living under scraps of plastic freezing conditions.