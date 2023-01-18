Share:

LAHORE-Visa, the world leader in digital payments, has announced the appointment of Umar Khan who will lead its operations in the country in his new role as Country Manager for Paakistan.

In this role, Umar will be based in Karachi and will be responsible for developing and executing on Pakistan’s market strategy and supporting clients and government partners in meeting growing demand for seamless, secure digital payments. Umar brings over 20 years of global and cross-industry experience, serving in several senior and leadership roles in markets such as Serbia, Montenegro, Hungary, Myanmar, Thailand, and Pakistan.

Commenting on Umar’s appointment, Leila Serhan, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan (NALP) region, said “Umar is joining Visa in Pakistan at a time of significant opportunity in payments, commerce, and money movement. He will be instrumental in continuing to build on our strong momentum and delivering at the highest level to support our clients and partners. We are delighted to have a leader of Umar’s caliber managing our Pakistan operations.”

Visa has been at the forefront of digital transformation and payment technology innovation across the region. This appointment strengthens Visa’s commitment in Pakistan especially as it relates to driving financial inclusion, supporting a cashless economy, and strengthening its regional leadership.