Share:

LAHORE - The first meeting of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Management Committee was held here at Olympic House under chairman of the Committee and Individual Member of POA Syed Waseemuddin Hashmi, Deputy Chairman of committee M Khalid Mahmood (POA Secretary), M Jahangir (Chairman PKF) and Lt Col (R) M Nasir Ejaz Tang (Secretary PBG). While the members include Murtaza Hasan Bangash (Secretary PTF), Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz, Ms Ambreen Iftikhar (Secretary PWF), Ms Samira Sattar (Lady Executive Member POA), M Osman Masood and Coordinator M Imran Khan participated in the meeting. Under the directives and constitution of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association and the Olympic Council of Asia and the formation of the National Mixed Martial Arts Federation, various issues were considered in detail in the meeting and all matters related to Mixed Martial Arts were resolved amicably. The formation of various committees and the names of their members were approved, under which the names of the Convener of the Constitutional Committee, Syed Waseemuddin Hashmi, Khalid Mahmood and Lt Col (R) Nasir Ejaz Tang were included. While the names of M Jahangir and Col (R) Nasir Ejaz Tang were approved for national selection committee, while the names of other members will be included in the meeting after consultation with the representatives of the provinces and approval from chairman MMA Management Committee. In a meeting held in Singapore, Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tang of Pakistan was congratulated for being elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association.