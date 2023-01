Share:

SARGODHA - A woman was killed in a road accident near Ali Town here in Bhagtawala police limits on Tuesday. Police said that Shehnaz resident of Ali Town was on foot, when Waheed riding a motorcycle hit and ran over her. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Police concerned and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.