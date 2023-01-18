Share:

QUETTA - The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday organised a one-day workshop here to discuss the role of social media in eradicating disinformation regarding anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan.

Social media activists, journalists and experts in the workshop discussed the vital role of social media in preventing false information regarding the polio vaccine and antipolio drives in the country.

Addressing the workshop, Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Syed Zahid Shah emphasised the role of social media to counter the disinformation regarding antipolio vaccine and campaigns.

“Social media has become a speedy tool to spread information and news worldwide. We need to sensitise citizens regarding verification of news and rumours circulating on social media,” he underlined.

He said ironically, there were many negative hearsays and disinformation regarding the polio vaccine in Pakistan which has been discouraging efforts to eradicate the polio virus from Pakistan. “The journalist community running social media pages should come forward to curb negative propaganda against polio vaccine,” Shah urged.

Senior Journalist Saleem Shahid said despite decade-long efforts to eradicate the polio virus from the country, the virus still threatens the children, adding, dozens of polio workers and law enforcement personnel have sacrificed their lives in attacks against polio teams.