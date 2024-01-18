17,816 candidates contesting for NA, PA seats across country

The details of aspirants vying for national and provincial assembly seats across the country have been released.

A total of 17,816 candidates are going to contest the general elections 2024 to be held on February 8. For 266 national assembly constituencies, there are 5,121 aspirants in the run.

Out of these 5,121 aspirants, there are 4807 men, 312 women and two transgender persons contesting the elections. On general seats of national assembly as many as 3.248 contestants in the field as independents.

On provincial assembly seats, 12,695 candidates are taking part in elections. As many as 8537 independent candidates and 4158 candidates from political parties are contesting the elections.

Transgender persons are also contesting elections across the country on four seats.

As many as 6710 candidates are taking part in elections for Punjab Assembly seats, for Sindh Assembly 2878, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1834 and for Balochistan Assembly 1273 contestants are in the race for assembly seats.