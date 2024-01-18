46 medical stores face legal action against unregistered drug sales in Sialkot

Thursday, January 18, 2024
SIALKOT  -   In a significant development, 46 medical stores in the Sialkot district are under scrutiny for the unauthorised sale of unregistered, prohibited, and expired drugs without a proper drug sale licence. The gravity of this issue has been underscored by its impact on unsuspecting patients and their families, who, due to the actions of these stores, find themselves grappling with health complications.

Despite the apparent challenges faced by the public, including cases of individuals selling drugs without proper authorisation, a lack of decisive action from key officials, including the CEO Health, has raised concerns. 

The recent 135th meeting of the District Quality Control Board, presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sialkot, addressed these pressing concerns. The session focused on cases against the aforementioned medical stores, accused of violating the Drug Control Act by selling unregistered, prohibited, and over-the-counter drugs without the required drug sale licence.

In a move towards accountability, challans for five medical stores found guilty of violations have been sent to the Drug Court Lahore, signaling a commitment to enforcing legal consequences for those breaking the law.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including CEO Health, District Drug Control Naila Arshad, Secretary DCQ, Drug Inspectors, and Pharmacist members, demonstrated a collective effort to address this critical issue and ensure the well-being of the community.

